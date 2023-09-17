 Top Dems' Bullishness on Biden Collides With Voters' Worries | RealClearPolitics

Top Dems' Bullishness on Biden Collides With Voters' Worries

Lisa Lerer & Reid Epstein, New York Times September 17, 2023

Top Dems' Bullishness on Biden Collides With Voters' Worries
AP

As President Joe Biden shifts his reelection campaign into higher gear, the strength of his candidacy is being tested by a striking divide between Democratic leaders, who are overwhelmingly unified behind his bid, and rank-and-file voters in the party who harbor persistent doubts about whether he is their best option. From the highest levels of the party on down, Democratic politicians and party officials have long dismissed the idea that Biden should have any credible primary challenger.

