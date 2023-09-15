 Electorate's Deep Cynicism Is Greatest Cause for Optimism | RealClearPolitics

Electorate's Deep Cynicism Is Greatest Cause for Optimism

Shane Harris, AMAC September 15, 2023

After decades of America’s political, cultural, and media elites lying to the American electorate, the public has become deeply cynical and distrustful of institutional authority. But while this may initially seem like a depressing development, the fact that voters now understand they are being deceived has eroded the effectiveness of the lies propagated by those in power – perhaps marking the first step toward a restoration of constitutional government where the people are truly in charge.

 

