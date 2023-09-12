What's Driving 'Mob Actions' in Chicago? | RealClearPolitics

We’re well past the conflagrations that marked the “Summer of George Floyd” in 2020, when seemingly ever other day, street protests erupted into riots where innocent bystanders were beaten, stores were looted, and more than a few people lost their lives. But occasionally that kind of violence still breaks out in our streets, and often with little explanation. It’s impossible not to notice that the perpetrators are almost always young men, they are almost always black, and they almost always live in low-income neighborhoods.