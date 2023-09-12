 Trump's Electoral College Edge Seems To Be Fading | RealClearPolitics

Trump's Electoral College Edge Seems To Be Fading

Nate Cohn, New York Times September 12, 2023

The early polls show Donald Trump and President Joe Biden tied nationwide. Does that mean Trump has a clear advantage in the battleground states that decide the Electoral College? It's a reasonable question, and one I see quite often. In his first two presidential campaigns, Trump fared far better in the battleground states than he did nationwide, allowing him to win the presidency while losing the national vote in 2016 and nearly doing it again in 2020. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from t

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site