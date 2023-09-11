22 Years Later, 9/11 Families Still Fighting for Justice | RealClearPolitics

We have reached the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a day we said collectively as a nation that we would “never forget.” And yet, while we face memories from that harrowing day that left a permanent scar on thousands of families and the very soul of our nation, the U.S. government considered a plea agreement for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM) and four other 9/11 plotters detained at Guantanamo Bay. While the Biden administration last week rejected a list of proposed conditions sought by the five men, decreasing the likelihood of a plea agreement, that such a shameful agreement was even considered is part of the history of choosing evasiveness over truth and secrecy over transparency when it comes to those responsible for the attacks.