22 Years Later, 9/11 Families Still Fighting for Justice | RealClearPolitics

We have reached the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a day we said collectively as a nation that we would “never forget.” And yet, while we face memories from that harrowing day that left a permanent scar on thousands of families and the very soul of our nation, the U.S. government considered a plea agreement for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM) and four other 9/11 plotters detained at Guantanamo Bay. While the Biden administration last week rejected a list of proposed conditions sought by the five men, decreasing the likelihood of a plea agreement, that such a shameful agreement was even considered is part of the history of choosing evasiveness over truth and secrecy over transparency when it comes to those responsible for the attacks.
Read Full Article »