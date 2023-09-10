 The Prosecutions of Trump Should Be Celebrated | RealClearPolitics

The Prosecutions of Trump Should Be Celebrated

Donald Ayer, The Atlantic September 10, 2023

AP

Several distinguished individuals have recently expressed grave reservations about the prosecutions of former President Donald Trump. Notably, they appear to have no dispute about the seriousness of his wrongdoing. Rather, their main concern is that “terrible consequences” may result, because the prosecutions “may come to be seen as political trials … and play directly into the hands of Trump and his allies.” Although many Trump supporters will view the situation in just this way, any suggestion that prosecution is therefore unwise misconceives what is at stake here and, sadly, is evidence of America’s diminished national spirit.

