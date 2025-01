Buying a home is an adventure in crazy-making: Open houses, the Zillow alerts, the habitual checking of one’s savings account to see if maybe, just this once, the balance has gone up on its own. (It hasn’t). Most times, prospective buyers are just walking around getting crushed by rejection again and again by the vast universe of richer people with hundreds of thousands of dollars more in their bank accounts. If you do it right, you end up with no cash and decades of debt.