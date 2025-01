Happy Thursday, everybody. It's a happy Thursday for everyone except for those in the Big Crapple. I just came up with that. True, New York is going to the **** faster than Joe Biden after adding a pinch of Metamucil to a bean burrito. Just ask Mayor Eric Adams, who said the tidal wave of illegal immigrants will destroy his town or, as Bill de Blasio calls it, finishing the job. By the way, what the hell is he up to, huh?