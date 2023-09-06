Haley Has a Playbook for Winning Races, But 2024 Is Different | RealClearPolitics

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Nikki Haley was polling in the low digits, fighting for oxygen among better-known and better-funded rivals in a contest clouded by scandal and involving the man whose job they all sought. This was 2009, and Haley was the underdog candidate for governor of South Carolina. At the state Republican Party's convention that year, she was the last contender to speak. Before she took the podium, Katon Dawson, then the state party chair, handed her a rust-coated nail from a jar collec