Identity Politics Is a Game the Left Can't Win | RealClearPolitics

Though the term “identity politics” is typically hurled against progressives, in the 21st century the right plays identity politics just as much as the left. Indeed, today’s conservatism seems to have little else than identity politics, a politics of pure resentment, disdaining one imagined identity (the stereotypical “woke” liberal, overeducated, sanctimonious, hypocritical, and ignorant) and lionizing another (the all-American, proudly provincial, gun-toting, flag-waving defender of traditional values).