At a recent court hearing in the January 6 case, Judge Tanya Chutkan told former President Donald Trump’s counsel, John Lauro, that “your client’s defense is supposed to happen in this courtroom, not on the internet.” But that ship may have already sailed. Trump’s defenders have already flooded the media with his purported “defense” to the charges: that Trump genuinely believed he won the election, and therefore he was not acting with the requisite “corrupt intent.”