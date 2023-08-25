 Putin Will Emerge Stronger From Prigozhin's Death | RealClearPolitics

Putin Will Emerge Stronger From Prigozhin's Death

Max Abrahms, Newsweek August 25, 2023

Putin Will Emerge Stronger From Prigozhin's Death
Pool Sputnik Kremlin

Yevgeny Prigozhin is rumored dead. Prigozhin founded Russia's paramilitary Wagner Group in 2014 and defiantly called for an armed uprising this past June to oust the defense minister for mishandling the Ukraine war. Although his death has not been confirmed by Western authorities, the official Russian news agency TASS reports that the Federal Air Transport Agency is investigating the crash of an Embraer aircraft, which occurred Wednesday in the Tver region north-east of Moscow en route to St. Petersburg.

 

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site