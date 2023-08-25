Biden’s Scandalous Hawaii Response a Historic Disgrace | RealClearPolitics

In the days following the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history on Maui that left at least 115 people dead and 1,100 still missing, President Joe Biden escaped to his beach house in Delaware, sent another $200 million to Ukraine while offering pittances for Hawaii, and hobnobbed with liberal billionaire Tom Steyer at his Lake Tahoe mansion before finally visiting the ravaged island – where he promptly insulted the victims and left them feeling angry and betrayed. When the history of Biden’s presidency is written, his actions over the past three weeks will undoubtedly go down as one of the great disasters of his term, right alongside his botched Afghanistan withdrawal.