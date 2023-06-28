 Trump Wants You To Believe Him Over Your Own Ears | RealClearPolitics

Trump Wants You To Believe Him Over Your Own Ears

Hayes Brown, MSNBC June 28, 2023

AP

It’s long been established that former President Donald Trump lies whenever he believes he can get away with it. On issues big or small, he’s been found to stretch the truth, skirt the question or outright fabricate events, as he has after the FBI retrieved a slew of classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate last year. It’s basically one of his defining traits at this point. And yet, somehow, seeing how shameless he can be in the face of overwhelming evidence can still be disorienting.

 

