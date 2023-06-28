One Thing 100% of Republicans Agree On | RealClearPolitics

It's been nearly three weeks since former President Donald Trump announced that he had been indicted in the classified documents investigation. On June 8, the day of the announcement on Trump's Truth Social network, the former president's lead over top challenger Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was 30.3 points in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls. Today, Trump's lead over DeSantis is 30.6 points. A federal indictment, on top of a local prosecutor's indictment in New York City, seems not to have affected Trump's national poll numbers at all.