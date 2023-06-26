Rethinking the Liberal Giant Who Doomed Roe | RealClearPolitics

Ayear after Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, most commentary has painted it as the product of conservative excess. As the dissent and others have noted, the court’s reliance on originalism is arbitrary. The decision takes no notice of how abortion rights affect women’s liberties and equality. The breakdown of church-state separation that the decision represents is staggering, as is its undoing of any plausible division between politics and law. And Justice Alito’s use of history, which leads him to rely on pre-Enlightenment accounts of women’s worth, is blinkered at best.