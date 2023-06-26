 Reclaiming Our Cities From Mayhem | RealClearPolitics

Reclaiming Our Cities From Mayhem

Newt Gingrich & Pat Nolan, The American Spectator June 26, 2023

The spike in violent crime in America's cities is the predictable consequence of electing prosecutors who have turned the traditional notion of justice on its head. These social justice warriors see minority criminals as victims, often refusing prosecution, reducing sentences, and guaranteeing criminal recidivism. Electing new prosecutors and enacting real criminal justice reforms, such as the First Step Act, can reduce recidivism and restore peace and safety to our neighborhoods.

