 Why the 2024 GOP Primary Isn't Like 2016 | RealClearPolitics

Why the 2024 GOP Primary Isn't Like 2016

Amy Walter, Cook Political Report June 26, 2023

For a while now, political prognosticators and armchair campaign analysts have mused that the GOP presidential primary is almost a carbon copy of the 2016 contest. A crowded field of candidates, few of whom are willing to confront Donald Trump directly, will once again ensure that Trump will roll-up primary wins and ultimately capture the nomination in 2024.  Yet it's also true that things are very different from the 2016 cycle.  First, Trump is a lot more popular among Republicans and Republican-leaning independent voters than he was in 2015-2016. 

