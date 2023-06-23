Five Reasons Dems Should Focus on Working-Class Voters | RealClearPolitics

The working class is having a bit of a moment. The Center for Working Class Studies, in conjunction with Jacobin magazine and YouGov, released a major report, “Trump’s Kryptonite: How Progressives Can Win Back the Working Class”. At about the same time, the conservative, albeit heterodox, group American Compass released a hefty compendium, “Rebuilding American Capitalism”, clearly aimed at articulating an economic agenda that would attract more working-class voters to conservative politics.