Five Reasons Dems Should Focus on Working-Class Voters | RealClearPolitics

Five Reasons Dems Should Focus on Working-Class Voters

Ruy Teixeira, Substack June 23, 2023

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The working class is having a bit of a moment. The Center for Working Class Studies, in conjunction with Jacobin magazine and YouGov, released a major report, “Trump’s Kryptonite: How Progressives Can Win Back the Working Class”. At about the same time, the conservative, albeit heterodox, group American Compass released a hefty compendium, “Rebuilding American Capitalism”, clearly aimed at articulating an economic agenda that would attract more working-class voters to conservative politics.

