Intellectual Community in the Heart of Texas | RealClearPolitics

A few weeks ago, UATX (commonly known as the University of Austin), a new institution that plans to open its doors to undergraduates in 2024, held its first high school summer program. For three days, 92 students aged 16 and older gathered in Austin to attend intensive seminars taught by UATX faculty on subjects from the trial of Socrates, American political thought, and Hamlet to the evolution of corporations, game theory and probability, and big data. They also came together in larger groups to debate hot-button issues such as “cultural appropriation” and to reflect on the present and future of artificial intelligence.