One day in 1980, John Callahan was driving carefully down the steep Mahantongo Street in this Schuylkill County town when he spied a person standing outside the D.G. Yuengling and Sons Brewery. Mr. Callahan, who had lost his job four days earlier, was desperate to find employment, so he slowed down and on a whim shouted out his car window at the guy: Hey, buddy. Any jobs?