Today, 12 ordinary people provided a measure of justice for their 11 Jewish neighbors who were murdered on October 27, 2018. Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax, Irving Younger were killed as they worshipped. In finding Robert Bowers guilty on all counts, including 22 federal hate crimes charges, the jurors rightly rejected a desperate...