We're Back in the Familiar Trump Tangle--Advantage Trump | RealClearPolitics

Okay, so: Why? Why did he do it? What was Trump’s motive? Maggie Haberman asks this most important question in the Times and can’t come up with anything more than the usual infantile: Those papers are mine. They’re my toys and you can’t play with them. Is this a plausible theory? Absolutely. Is it satisfying? Absolutely not. This is Life With Trump: You keep thinking that someone is going to nail him and every shot taken—every case brought—glances off the Teflon Gilt Body Armor.