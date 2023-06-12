'Linguistics No Longer Loves Me' | RealClearPolitics

As John McWhorter sometimes notes, he and I are “weird.” The ordinary pressures that prevent dissenters from saying what they truly think about race-related issues don’t stop us from speaking up. We have unpopular positions—at least in the academic circles in which we travel—but whether due to quirks in our character or a dedication to speaking the truth as we see it or even (in my case) the love of the fight, we state them anyway. We’ve both been doing so for a long time—we’re not about to stop now.