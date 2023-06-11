Biden's Alleged Briber Had a Familiar Nickname for Him | RealClearPolitics

As the media clamors about Donald Trump being indicted in the classified materials probe, more details about the alleged Joe Biden bribery scheme have come to light. Of course, none of this will see the light of day. It’s the Hunter Biden laptop story all over again. We’ve noted how the timing of the Trump indictment is too good to be true. A damning document about Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in being paid $5 million by a foreign national is turned over by the FBI, and then Trump is slapped with new federal charges. There’s incriminating evidence of Biden's corruption again, but Donald Trump will squeeze that out of the broadcast.