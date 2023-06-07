LGBTQ Americans Are In a State of Emergency | RealClearPolitics

This week, the LGBTQ rights group Human Rights Campaign (HRC) declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ Americans, the first time the organization has ever done so. And they’re right: Despite immense progress on rights for gay, lesbian, trans and other minority groups in the United States, we are in the midst of an expansive and ugly right-wing backlash to those rights, and it’s imperiling transgender and other gender-diverse Americans and their families. And frankly, given the state of women’s rights in many of the same states attacking LGBTQ people, women’s groups should do the same.