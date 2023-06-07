 LGBTQ Americans Are In a State of Emergency | RealClearPolitics

LGBTQ Americans Are In a State of Emergency

Jill Filipovic, CNN June 7, 2023

LGBTQ Americans Are In a State of Emergency
AP

This week, the LGBTQ rights group Human Rights Campaign (HRC) declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ Americans, the first time the organization has ever done so. And they’re right: Despite immense progress on rights for gay, lesbian, trans and other minority groups in the United States, we are in the midst of an expansive and ugly right-wing backlash to those rights, and it’s imperiling transgender and other gender-diverse Americans and their families. And frankly, given the state of women’s rights in many of the same states attacking LGBTQ people, women’s groups should do the same.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site