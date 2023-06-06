What Is a Woman? Saga Reveals Next Big Challenge at Twitter | RealClearPolitics

Last Thursday conservative media company The Daily Wire shared What is a Woman?, its powerful documentary exposing the dark reality of transgender ideology, for free on Twitter, with the post amassing some 174 million views and 168,000 retweets as of Monday evening and dominating conversation on the site. But if it had not been for an eleventh-hour save from Elon Musk himself, the film would have been shut down by the censorship culture that clearly is still embedded at Twitter, highlighting how much work remains to turn Twitter into a self-sustaining free-speech platform.