ESPN Host Is Fed Up With Black-on-Black Crime | RealClearPolitics

The outspoken host of ESPN’s “First Take” and “The Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast is fed up with black-on-black crime and the silence that surrounds it. This week Smith said during his eponymous podcast that he “had no choice” but to talk about it. Lamenting the high number of shootings in Chicago over the long Memorial Day Weekend, Smith had a question for the black community: “When are we going to look at ourselves when it comes to black people being killed in the streets of America?”