There's been a huge amount of commentary on former President Donald Trump's big lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in national polls. In the current RealClearPolitics average of polls, Trump has a 30.8-point lead — 53.2% to DeSantis's 22.4%. That lead, while enormous, has been shrinking in the last week. On May 20, it was 36.9 points. Now, it's 6 points smaller. That is something to watch in the days ahead.