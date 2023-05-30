A China Reset? | RealClearPolitics

U.S.-China relations are sour, with President Xi Jinping escalating military threats against Taiwan, walling off basic economic data on the Chinese economy, and doubling down on predatory development strategies. China views U.S. export controls as a deliberate scheme to maintain U.S. “technological hegemony.” The Xi-Biden summit in Bali last November was quickly overtaken by the spy balloon fiasco, which led to a cancellation of a long-planned fence-mending visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.