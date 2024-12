The first Memorial Day was a risky act of gratitude. The South had finally surrendered on April 9, 1865. According to Laurel the Graves, a history published by The Frick, just a few weeks after that, former slaves in Charleston, the city that had started the war, properly buried the Union soldiers who had died in a Confederate prison nearby. Since the prison had sat on a racetrack, they put up an archway with a sign saying Martyrs of the Race...