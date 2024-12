Onward marches the Big Parade, forever into the somber beyond. A column of the young and the brave. Of the dutiful. When Duty whispers low, Thou must, The youth replies, I can! - Emerson Called by duty, gone to war. Gone to flowers. On this day, we pause to mourn all those who did not come home from the battlefields. The dead of this war. The dead of the last war. The dead of all past wars. To ...