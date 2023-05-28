Florida's Anti-LGBT Laws: Unwarranted and Un-American | RealClearPolitics

After her 5th graders in Winding Waters elementary school in Hernando County, Florida spent the morning taking standardized tests, Jenna Barbee, their teacher, gave them a study break. The class watched “Strange World,” a 2022 Disney animated science fiction movie. “Strange World” tells the story of scientists who overcome their differences as they search for a rare plant that could produce an unlimited supply of energy. In a subplot, two male explorers are attracted to each other.