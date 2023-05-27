The GOP Race and the 'Donor Class' | RealClearPolitics

There's a lot of media talk these days about the Republican "donor class" and its preferences in the 2024 GOP presidential race. That's natural at this stage of the contest, in part because 1) people with billions of dollars hold an outsize place in journalists' minds, 2) the political class, composed of candidates, consultants, officeholders, media, and other insiders see money as an important measure of a candidate's viability, 3) candidates kiss up to billionaires and lavish attention on them, and 4) most importantly, the voters haven't spoken yet.