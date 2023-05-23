 For GOP 2024, It's About Ron or Don and Winning. That's It | RealClearPolitics

For GOP 2024, It's About Ron or Don and Winning. That's It

Kurt Schlichter, Townhall May 23, 2023

For GOP 2024, It's About Ron or Don and Winning. That's It
FR155191 AP

The obvious reaction to the bizarre idea that Chris Christie will soon enter the 2024 GOP primaries and then win the general election – “Fat chance! – is accurate on every level. The rotund Republican has zero support among the base, having missed his window a decade ago and having gone on to become one of those Republicans whose primary function is to trash other Republicans – a chubby chimp dancing for dimes as the MSNBC organ grinders play. Why is he running? Delusion? Narcissism? Greed? Who knows?

 

 

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site