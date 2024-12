Many of you know that, a few weeks ago, YouTube deleted my conversation with John McWhorter and Mark Goldblatt, claiming that it contained hate speech. We entered an appeal requesting that they review the decision and put the video back up, but the deletion was upheld. I think I know what section of the video YouTube believes to be hate speech. But it’s speculation on my part, since they offer no explanation whatsoever as to the specific reasoning behind their decision.