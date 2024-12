Throw a rock down a busy street and chances are you won't hit a single American who feels good about the state of American political dialogue. Those of us on the left can choose to take comfort in a sense of relative innocence, as the demagoguery and divisiveness on the right rise to a fever pitch. But scratch the surface and you will find that nearly everyone, of whatever party, feels an emptiness—a soullessness—to our shared political life. As...