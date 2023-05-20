Prisoner's Dilemma: Avoiding War With China | RealClearPolitics

Avoiding war with China is the most urgent task of our lifetime. Kevin Rudd has written the year’s best China book, in the vein of Graham Allison’s Destined for War, which I reviewed in these pages (“Must We Fight?,” Fall 2017), and Rush Doshi’s The Long Game (“If China Ran the World,” Fall 2021). Rudd—who is fluent in Mandarin and personally familiar with many of the key figures in his book—is the only professionally trained sinologist to have headed a Western government, having served as Australia’s prime minister (2007-10, 2013) and foreign minister (2010-12) under the Labour Party.