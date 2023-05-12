Killing of Jordan Neely Plunges NYC Into Protests | RealClearPolitics

The killing of Jordan Neely has plunged New York City into protests that have a ferocity not seen since the protests about George Floyd’s death back in 2020. People are protesting in the streets and in the subway stations. Days ago people climbed down onto the subway tracks and stopped the trains from running. This is a sort of civil disobedience that many of us saw when Black Lives Matter marchers shut down highways. They’re stopping the gears of society from turning to show that their plea is too important to just let everyone go on.