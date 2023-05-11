Keeping Track of the Exploding Censorship Bureaucracy | RealClearPolitics

First of all, after months of work by a team of ten, Racket has released a huge taxonomic survey of the “Top 50 Organizations to Know in the Censorship-Industrial Complex.” This is the result of both traditional research and journalism, and a painstaking effort at following leads in the #TwitterFiles. If you’re interested in talking with me and with some of the list’s authors, Racket is hosting a Callin discussion today at 3:00 p.m. EST. To attend, you just have to download the app, and follow the link here.