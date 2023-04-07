NPR Is the Radio Station of Permanent Washington | RealClearPolitics

On Tuesday, two days ago, Twitter slapped a warning label on all tweets from National Public Radio. Going forward, NPR will be identified for users of Elon Musk's social media site as "state-affiliated media." That is the same category as Russia Today or China Central Television. It means that NPR is not that different from the Tehran Times, with the exception, of course, of being less accurate and more anti-American. That happened on Tuesday. Why are we telling you about it? With all the momentous changes underway around the world, why would we open a show with a story about Twitter re-categorizing NPR as state media? Well, because it's true. That's the reason.