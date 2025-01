In February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report titled the “Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary & Trends Report: 2011-2021,” or Y.R.B.S. According to the C.D.C., “nearly 3 in 5 (57 percent) U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021 — double that of boys” and “the highest level reported over the past decade.”