Why a Trump Indictment Would Have Huge Implications | RealClearPolitics

America’s political and legal institutions are bracing for their next extreme test posed by former President Donald Trump. Trump’s prediction on Saturday that he could be arrested this week – and his attempt to ignite a preemptive backlash – made what had been the theoretical prospect of an ex-president and 2024 candidate being criminally charged appear much more real. And it signaled America is headed for an even more politically divisive ordeal that will test his influence over the GOP.