The Moral Hazards of Banking Keep Increasing | RealClearPolitics

To start, banks cannot earn decent profits without being highly leveraged. After paying their overhead, banks have negligible margins. For example, regional bank Huntington Bancshares HBAN returned a mere 1.19% on its assets in 2022. Shareholders will not accept such low profitability. Consequently, Huntington employed 11.75 times leverage, to boost its return on equity to a respectable 13%. In contrast, Toyota TM carried a 2022 leverage ratio of 2.58, and Microsoft MSFT one of 2.19.