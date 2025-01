Turmoil in the financial system set off by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank has many people feeling a bit uneasy over where they’ve got their money parked. They’re wondering whether their banks could go the way of SVB or New York-based Signature Bank, which regulators also just shuttered. That has caused some consumers to take their deposits over to the big banks — the JPMorgans of the world that are considered too big to fail and more tightly regulated.