Ron DeSantis, in the Mainstream on Ukraine | RealClearPolitics

Recently, Fox News's Tucker Carlson asked all the Republican presidential candidates and possible candidates to answer a series of questions on U.S. policy concerning the war in Ukraine. There were six: 1) Is opposing Russia in Ukraine a vital American national strategic interest? 2) What specifically is our objective in Ukraine, and how will we know when we've achieved it? 3) What is the limit of funding and materiel you would be willing to send to the government of Ukraine? 4) Should the United States support regime change in Russia? 5) Given that Russia's economy and currency are stronger than before the war, do you believe that U.S. sanctions have been effective? And 6) Do you believe the United States faces the risk of nuclear war with Russia?