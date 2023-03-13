 Preventing Panic in the Banking Sector | RealClearPolitics

Preventing Panic in the Banking Sector

Noah Smith, Substack March 13, 2023

Well, I guess I know what I’m going to be writing about for at least the next few days! In my post on Friday, I tried to explain the basics of why Silicon Valley Bank had a run. Today I’m going to talk about how to prevent a wider panic in the banking sector. (Note: This post was obsolete practically as soon as I wrote it, since the government stepped in to guarantee SVB’s deposits. But this post is still useful because it explains why this was done, and why this wasn’t a bailout.)

 

