2024 GOP Primaries May Be a Rerun of 2016 | RealClearPolitics

Last week, Larry Hogan, the former Republican governor of Maryland, announced that he would not seek the GOP nomination for president. To be successful in 2024, according to Hogan, the party must abandon “angry, divisive, politics;” elected officials must “say publicly what they speak freely about behind closed doors,” and “move on from Mr. Trump.” Nonetheless, with Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “soaking up all the oxygen,” and “the rest of us in single digits,” Hogan decided the stakes were too high for him to “risk being part of another multi-car pile-up that could potentially help” the former president recapture the nomination.