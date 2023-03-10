 The Most Famous Abolitionist You've Never Heard Of | RealClearPolitics

The Most Famous Abolitionist You've Never Heard Of

Elliott Drago, Jack Miller Center March 10, 2023

A white American living in Philadelphia during an age of slavery, Shipley’s lifelong devotion to freedom made him a beloved icon within the Black community. His tireless efforts helped free hundreds of Black Americans captured by slaveowners and kidnappers while his lobbying of the Pennsylvania state legislature protected thousands more. Despite his pacifist upbringing as a Quaker, Shipley did not hesitate to throw himself into carnage, whether that meant testifying against slaveowners, pursuing slavecatchers, outwitting kidnappers, or charging headlong into a vicious race riot.

 

