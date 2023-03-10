 The Dems’ Coming Asian Voter Problem Has Arrived | RealClearPolitics

The Dems’ Coming Asian Voter Problem Has Arrived

Ruy Teixeira, Substack March 10, 2023

AP

Even in 2020, there were signs of defection in congressional races in California and in other local races. Like Hispanics, Asian voters were concerned about public safety and rejected demands to defund the police. Asian voters in California, New York and Virginia were also upset by the Democrats' support for aggressive affirmative action policies that would be at their expense, since in gifted and talented high schools and in top-tier colleges, they were enrolled at percentages well above their percentage in the population and would be harmed by the imposition of the kind of quota systems Democrats were supporting.

